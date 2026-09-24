September 24, 2026 11:14 AM हिंदी

Shakti Anand: Birthdays on set hit different

Shakti Anand: Birthdays on set hit different

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Shakti Anand, who turned 51 on September 23, celebrated his birthday on the sets of his show ‘Mahadev And Sons’, marking the special day with his on-screen family, cake and plenty of laughter.

Shakti took to Instagram, sharing a string of images from his on-set birthday party, including Sneha Wagh, Kriya Mehta, Aasim Khan, Garvita Sadhwani, Khushi Bhanushali, and Sham Mashalkar.

“Birthdays on set hit different. Cut the cake with my Mahadev and Sons family today, and honestly, there's no better way to celebrate. Thank you for the love, the laughter and the cake on my face. #ShaktiAnand #MahadevAndSons #BirthdayOnSet #BehindTheScenes,” Shakti wrote as the caption.

Talking about Shakti, the actor received the offer to act in the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi while he was working as a medical examiner in Delhi. He played a blind boy in telefilm Nayan Jyoti.

He was last seen playing Amber Singh, in the show Channa Mereya. Since July 2025, he reprised his role of Advocate Hemant Virani in the spiritual sequel of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

He is currently seen in the show Mahadev & Sons. It follows Mahadev, a man of principle, who runs a strict household as the head of his family. However, his children rebel, and a generational clash ensues.

The series is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores 2.

The actor is married to actress Sai Deodhar. She is best known for portraying Flight Lieutenant Monica Singh Kochar in Saara Akaash, Ananya Sachdev Samarth in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, and Kasturi Singh in Udaan.

Sai was most recently seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh and Sanam Johar.

--IANS

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