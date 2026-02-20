Shakira set to perform in India after 19 years, calls it ‘special’

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Global pop icon Shakira is all set to perform in India after 19 years.

The Colombian superstar will perform in Mumbai on April 10 and in Delhi on April 15, marking the first time the concert will be hosted across two cities. The shows tickets are exclusively managed by District by Zomato.

For the uninitiated, Shakira last performed in India in 2007 during her Oral Fixation Tour in Mumbai. Her visit this year will mark nearly two decades since she last took the stage in India.

Commenting on her return, an excited Shakira said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I'm excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi. The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it's about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive."

With a career spanning over three decades, the pop singer remains one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Shakira began her music journey in the early 1990s and rose to global fame with hits such as Whenever, Wherever, Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), She Wolf, La Tortura, Beautiful Kiara and many more. Shakira has won multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards.

The 49-year-old singer, born on February 2, 1977, continues to command a massive global fan base.

–IANS

