March 07, 2026 10:26 AM हिंदी

Shahid Kapoor says ‘nothing matters more’ than his children

Shahid Kapoor says ‘nothing matters more’ than his children

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently gave his fans a glimpse of a heartfelt family moment and shared a picture of his adorable children, Misha and Zain, saying that ‘nothing matters more’ than kids. The actor accompanied one of the posts with a note that read, “Give them everything..... NOTHING matters more!” He also shared a picture of him walking down the road with his younger brother Ishaan Khatter. In another picture shared by the actor, ut captures a tender moment between his children against a scenic sunset backdrop. Meanwhile, his wife Mira Rajput, also shared a snapshot from a family breakfast outing. The picture shows Shahid seated at a table with Mira and their two children, enjoying a relaxed meal together. The pictures probably seem to be from Shahid Kapoor's recent birthday getaway. Earlier too, Mira had shared unseen glimpses of her family time at the beach with Shahid Kapoor and their children. Taking to her social media account, Mira had posted a series of sun-soaked pictures and captioned them as, “The sun, the sea, my loves and me”. Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. Their marriage was an arranged alliance facilitated through family and spiritual guidance. The couple who has now been married for over a decade, are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018. On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the recently released O Romeo. He is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movies and shooting commitments. He has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in the pipeline. –IANS rd/

The actor accompanied one of the posts with a note that read, “Give them everything..... NOTHING matters more !”

He also shared a picture of him walking down the road with his younger brother Ishaan Khatter.

In another picture shared by the actor, ut captures a tender moment between his children against a scenic sunset backdrop.

Meanwhile, his wife Mira Rajput, also shared a snapshot from a family breakfast outing. The picture shows Shahid seated at a table with Mira and their two children, enjoying a relaxed meal together.

The pictures probably seem to be from Shahid Kapoor's recent birthday getaway.

Earlier too, Mira had shared unseen glimpses of her family time at the beach with Shahid Kapoor and their children.

Taking to her social media account, Mira had posted a series of sun-soaked pictures and captioned them as, “The sun, the sea, my loves and me”.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the two tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi.

Their marriage was an arranged alliance facilitated through family and spiritual guidance.

The couple who has now been married for over a decade, are parents to two children, daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the recently released O Romeo.

He is currently busy as a bee with his upcoming movies and shooting commitments. He has Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2 in the pipeline.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: 8 wins in 7 matches -- India's road to final

T20 WC: 8 wins in 7 matches -- India's road to final

Hina Khan treats herself to ‘maska pav and chai for a change’

Hina Khan treats herself to ‘maska pav and chai for a change’

Ridhi Dogra says authenticity is her ‘only strategy’ in ‘The 50’

Ridhi Dogra says authenticity is her ‘only strategy’ in ‘The 50’

Sensex, Nifty plunge 3 pc in volatile week amid Middle East tensions, FII outflows

Sensex, Nifty plunge 3 pc in volatile week over Middle East tensions, FII outflows

Indian students develop winning AI platform that simplifies industrial PLC programming

Indian students develop award winning AI platform that simplifies industrial PLC programming

Jamie Lee Curtis has no time for ‘toxic people’

Jamie Lee Curtis has no time for ‘toxic people’

Neena Gupta recalls first serial she acted in and produced in 1993

Neena Gupta recalls first serial she acted in and produced in 1993

India has 250 million barrels of crude, petro products; 7-8 weeks of buffer across supply chain

India has 250 million barrels of crude, petro products; 7-8 weeks of buffer across supply chain

Mexico steps up World Cup security

Mexico steps up World Cup security

Jaswir Kaur says husband Vishal Madlani lifted her confidence as they celebrate 10 years together

Jaswir Kaur says husband Vishal Madlani lifted her confidence as they celebrate 10 years together