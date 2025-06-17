June 17, 2025 12:46 PM हिंदी

Shahid Kapoor marks 9 years of playing the unforgettable Tommy Singh in ‘Udta Punjab’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took a moment to reflect on one of the most transformative roles of his career as "Udta Punjab" completed nine years on Tuesday.

The actor, who portrayed the wild and troubled rockstar Tommy Singh, shared a special post to celebrate the film and the impact the character had on his journey as a performer. Known for pushing boundaries, Shahid’s portrayal of Tommy remains one of his most acclaimed and talked-about performances to date.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Jab We Met’ actor shared an image of his character and penned a heartfelt note, describing the role as “another one of the flawed protagonists” he has always enjoyed portraying. The actor noted how such complex roles seem to have become more popular over time. Shahid also extended his gratitude to director Abhishek Chaubey, producers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vikas Bahl, and the entire team for making the journey memorable.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote, “9 yrs. Another special character. Another one of the flawed protagonists that I always loved to play. They seem to be in fashion now. Thank you @abhishekchaubey, @anuragkashyap10, @motwayne, Vikas Bahl, and the entire team for making this journey so special. And of course. Drug’s di maa d.”

“Udta Punjab,” the 2016 crime drama, was directed by Abhishek Chaubey and co-written with Sudip Sharma. The film was jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sameer Nair, and Aman Gill under Balaji Motion Pictures, in collaboration with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane of Phantom Films.

Set against the backdrop of rampant drug abuse among the youth in Punjab, the story delved into the dark realities and underlying conspiracies surrounding the crisis. The film featured a powerful ensemble cast, including Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

The crime drama, which received widespread criticism in Punjab, was released on 17 June 2016.

--IANS

ps/

