December 09, 2025 4:26 PM हिंदी

Shaheer Sheikh shares happy moments in great company with Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh shares happy moments in great company with Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Actor Shaheer Sheikh, on Tuesday, took to social media to share a glimpse of his time spent with Mouni Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, and Nimrit Ahluwalia.

The post captured the fun and camaraderie among the stars, giving a peek into their lighthearted moments and enjoyable off-screen bonding. Taking to his Instagram handle, Shaheer posted a series of images and captioned it as, “Good food, good locations and great company. #patiyala #chardikala.” The first photo shows Shaheer Sheikh smiling while posing alongside Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor. In the next video, the group can be seen getting playful and goofy. Additional photos feature the ‘Do Patti’ actor striking a pose with Avinash Mishra and Nimrit Ahluwalia.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh recently grabbed headlines when he attended Prakriti Seth’s wedding, where he reunited with his former co-star Somya Seth. The actors were spotted celebrating together and shared glimpses of the joyful moments from the ceremony on social media. The actor captioned his post as, “Wishing you all the happiness in the world @sethprakriti...(sic).”

Work-wise, Shaheer Sheikh is best known for his roles in shows like “Navya… Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal,” his portrayal of Prince Arjun in the mythological series “Mahabharat,” “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi,” and “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.” Shaheer also has ventured into digital platforms and films. He made his Bollywood debut with the thriller “Do Patti” alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol. The film, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, was co-produced by Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon.

In October, Shaheer Sheikh celebrated one year since the release of “Do Patti” and got emotional reflecting on his experience working alongside Kajol and Kriti Sanon. Speaking about the project, he shared how special it was to collaborate with two of the industry’s most talented performers, describing the experience as both memorable and creatively rewarding.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

It's a working birthday for Dino Morea: 'I feel blessed to spend the day doing what I love the most'

It's a working birthday for Dino Morea: 'I feel blessed to spend the day doing what I love the most'

CBI books Reliance Commercial Finance, its promoters in Rs 57.47 crore bank fraud case

CBI books Reliance Commercial Finance, its promoters in Rs 57.47 crore bank fraud case

Sonia Gandhi always disregarded Indians, Constitution, and rules: Kangana Ranaut

Sonia Gandhi always disregarded Indians, Constitution, and rules: Kangana Ranaut

New labour codes give gig, platform workers portable social security benefits

New labour codes give gig, platform workers portable social security benefits

Pakistan: Police personnel injured after assailants target police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Policeman injured after assailants target police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak arrives at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port for five-day visit

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarthak arrives at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port for five-day visit

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid profit booking

Sensex, Nifty end lower amid profit booking

His body just keeps letting him down: Nasser Hussain on Wood's injury setback

His body just keeps letting him down: Nasser Hussain on Wood's injury setback

India, Bangladesh release fishermen in mutual exchange

India, Bangladesh release fishermen in mutual exchange

Nikkhil Advani says ‘Freedom at Midnight Season 2’ dives deeper into India’s most defining months

Nikkhil Advani says ‘Freedom at Midnight Season 2’ dives deeper into India’s most defining months