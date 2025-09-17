September 17, 2025 1:10 PM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan to PM Modi: At 75, your energy leaves even young people like us behind

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended his heartfelt wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that at the age of 75, his pace and energy leaves young people behind.

In a video, SRK was heard saying in Hindi: “Today, on the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi, I would like to wish him a very happy birthday.”

He went on to talk about the journey of the iconic leader and tagged it as inspiring.

“Your journey from a small city to the global stage is very inspiring. In this story, I can see your discipline, your hard work and your dedication towards your country.”

Wishing him a healthy and strong life, the “Badshah” of Bollywood concluded: “The truth is that at the age of 75, your pace and energy leaves even young people like us behind. So, I pray that you always stay healthy, healthy, strong and happy.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in a special appearance of “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of his son Aryan Khan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in “King” directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast.

The superstar will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in the upcoming film, which will have actor Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist.

