Shah Rukh Khan on working with Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone 

Mumbai Oct 30 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted another #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), where his fans flooded him with questions about his upcoming projects and co-stars.

One fan expressed excitement about seeing the superstar reunite with Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji in SRK's upcoming movie King. The fan further asked him to name his favourite film with Rani. Responding to the fan, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “I love Rani with or without films.” The actor's affectionate reply instantly caught attention online.

Another fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about his reunion with Deepika Padukone in the same film and said, “So excited to see you and DP together again.” To this, Shah Rukh Khan responded, “Me too haha.” However, despite the buzz, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding Rani Mukerji being a part of King. While reports of a reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan have surfaced online, neither the production team nor other actors have commented on it yet.

Talking about SRK and Rani's equation, it goes beyond two decades. The duo have worked together in many movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and others. Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the two have shared a successful on-screen partnership spanning over 16 years and have worked together in films like Om Shanti Om in 2007, Chennai Express in 2013, Happy New Year in 2014, and Pathan in 2023.

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in 2007, which became an instant blockbuster. The two have since then built a strong cinematic equation.

While details about King remain under wraps, the film is reportedly backed by Red Chilli Entertainment in collaboration with Siddharth Anand's Marvelix Pictures. The first look of the movie is set to be out on the 2nd of November on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

–IANS

rd/