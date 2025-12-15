Shafali wins ICC women’s player of the month award for November

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) India opener Shafali Verma has been named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November 2025, following her decisive performance in the ODI World Cup final against South Africa.

Drafted as a late replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, Shafali seized her moment in the spotlight with a fluent 87 off 78 balls – the highest score by an Indian opener in a World Cup final.

Her aggressive start, combined with a record 100-run partnership alongside India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, set the tone for India posting 298/7. Shafali’s impact went beyond her batting – striking twice in quick succession to dismiss Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp and breaking South Africa’s momentum.

Shafali finished with figures of 2-36 from seven overs and capped off a remarkable all-round performance for the youngster, who delivered on the biggest stage to help secure India’s historic triumph.

"My first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup experience didn’t go as I expected, but it ended far better than I could have ever wished or imagined. I’m grateful that I could contribute to the team’s success in the Final and that I was able to be a part of making history in winning the World Cup for the first time and in front of a home crowd.

"I'm truly honoured to be named the Women’s Player of the Month for November. I dedicate this award to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone who has supported my journey until now. We win and lose as a team, the same goes for this award," said Shafali in a statement by the ICC on Monday.

Shafali edged out competition from Thipatcha Putthawong of Thailand and Esha Oza of the UAE to secure her first-ever Player of the Month award, as India became the fourth team to win a Women’s ODI World Cup.

The accolade marked a remarkable turnaround for Shafali, who had previously been dropped from India’s ODI squad and worked her way through domestic cricket to rediscover her form before earning a recall for the World Cup. Shafali will next be seen in action when India faces Sri Lanka in the five-match T20I series starting on December 21 in Visakhapatnam.

