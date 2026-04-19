Shabir Ahluwalia says his ‘Tum Dena Saath Mera’ character ‘feels deeply but expresses very little’

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actor Shabir Ahluwalia, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming show ‘Tum Dena Saath Mera’, has shed light on his character in the show. The actor has said that his character feels deeply but fails to express himself.

The actor recently graced the MeetCute event for the show along with actress Sriti Jha. Designed as a blend of real connections and storytelling, the event brought together a curated mix of single millennials and media couples for an evening celebrating meaningful, old-school romance. Conceptualized around the charm of vintage love, the experience created an intimate and engaging atmosphere.

Talking about the same, MeetCute has been a really special experience today. In a time where everything moves so fast, it’s refreshing to see people come together and celebrate meaningful, old-school romance in such an honest and intimate way. That’s exactly what ‘Tum Dena Saath Mera’ stands for. Rakshit is someone who feels deeply but expresses very little, and his journey is layered with emotions and growth. I’m really excited that our journey begins on April 20, and I’m looking forward to audiences connecting with this story and its heartfelt take on love”.

Staying true to its theme, the MeetCute event recreated the nostalgia of classic romance with vintage décor, warm lighting, and thoughtfully curated elements that reflected a time when relationships were built on depth, patience, and emotional connection.

‘Tum Dena Saath Mera’ is a Hindi romantic drama that marks the much-awaited on-screen pairing of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. The show follows Aparajita, an artist with a layered past, and Rakshit, a reserved businessman, as they navigate love, fate, and emotional complexities. Centered around second chances and mature relationships, the narrative promises a refreshing take on modern romance.

The show is set to premiere on April 20, 2026 on Star Plus.

--IANS

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