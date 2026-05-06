Shabana Azmi shares a throwback pic of Vicky Kaushal blushing while in a conversation with her

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) A throwback picture shared by veteran actress Shabana Azmi on Tuesday night featuring Vicky Kaushal saw the latter blushing as the actress seemed to have struck a candid conversation.

The frame captures both the actors indulged in a playful exchange, with Vicky seen sitting beside Shabana seen blushing, while she appears to be saying something that clearly left him amused.

Shabana is seen dressed elegantly in a vibrant pink saree with a flower tucked in her hair, while Vicky is seen in a smart tuxedo.

Sharing the throwback picture on her social media account, Shabana wrote, “What was I saying that made you blush so?”

Talking about Vicky Kaushal on his professional front, the actor made his breakthrough in Bollywood as a lead with Masaan in 2015, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and received widespread critical acclaim.

With movies like Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur and most recently Chaava that won him many accolades and helped him carve his niche as a fine and versatile actor in the industry.

On the personal front, Vicky married actress Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November 2025.

Talking about Shabana Azmi, the actress with a career spanning over 5 decades in Hindi cinema, remains one of Indian cinema’s most respected performers.

She made her debut with Ankur, directed by Shyam Benegal, and then went on to deliver iconic performances in films such as Arth, Mandi, Paar, Fire, Masoom and many more that earned her many National Awards.

Shabana is married to stalwart writer-poet Javed Akhtar.

–IANS

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