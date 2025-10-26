October 26, 2025 9:38 PM हिंदी

Shabana Azmi says 'Bichde sabhi baari baari' as she remembers late Satish Shah

Mumbai Oct 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi said 'Bichde sabhi baari baari' as she remembered the late actor Satish Shah.

Shabana posted a pic with Satish Shah from a get-together on her Instagram. She revealed that she and Satish Shah were in college together and kept bumping into one another at the homes of their common friends.

Mourning the loss of the 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actor, Shabana penned, "This photo was taken a couple of years ago on Roopa Shaikh’s birthday . Last year we lost her to cancer and now #Satish Shah is gone . We were in college together and I used to keep bumping into him at common friends homes . Always full of beans , pulling a fast one and a jovial soul. Gone too soon . Farouque Shaikh and he were a team .. Bichde sabhi baari baari …(sic)."

Actor Dalip Tahil also talked about Satish Shah during his funeral held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai on Sunday.

He shared that he and Satish Shah both started their careers at the same time.

Addressing the media, Tahil said, “It's a very, very sad day, I am feeling very sad. I can't tell you about Satish. Since our career started, he has been with us. When I came to Mumbai for the first time in the 60s, Satish used to be in the theatre, we were also there. I have known him for a long time, I have enjoyed a lot with him. He was a very fantastic person”.

“He was always a very positive person. I am very sad today that he has passed away. May God give peace to his soul. Om Shanti. I hadn’t called him for a month and a half. I only knew that he had a kidney transplant. I was planning to call him when I was outdoors. When I came back, I got this news in the morning. Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to talk to him,” he added.

--IANS

pm/

