Shabana Azmi poses with her ‘do anmol ratan’ Farhan Akhtar, nephew Sagar

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Multiple National Award-winner Shabana Azmi posed for a picture with actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar and her nephew Sagar, whom she tagged as her “do anmol ratan”.

Shabana took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie with her posing alongside Farhan and her nephew. The trio are looking into the camera and smiling.

“Mere do anmol ratan @faroutakhtar and my nephew #SagarArya (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

Shabana married veteran writer and poet Javed Akhtar in 1984. He was previously married to Honey Irani, with whom he had two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

In other news, Shabana on October 26 remembered late star Satish Shah and said 'bichde sabhi baari baari'.

Shabana posted a pic with Satish Shah from a get-together on her Instagram. She revealed that she and Satish Shah were in college together and kept bumping into one another at the homes of their common friends.

Mourning the loss of the 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actor, Shabana penned, "This photo was taken a couple of years ago on Roopa Shaikh’s birthday . Last year we lost her to cancer and now #Satish Shah is gone . We were in college together and I used to keep bumping into him at common friends homes . Always full of beans , pulling a fast one and a jovial soul. Gone too soon . Farouque Shaikh and he were a team .. Bichde sabhi baari baari …(sic)."

It was on October 25, when veteran actor Satish Shah passed away aged 74.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of the late actor. He also shared a video in which he shared the reason behind the actor’s demise.

He said in the video, “I would like to share a sad news with you. Our friend, a great actor, Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure, a while ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to the Hinduja hospital, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. His body will be brought to his residence in Bandra (sic)”.

“I will keep you informed about his funeral. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish is a great man”, he added.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Sad and shocked to inform you that our dear friend and a great actor Satish Shah has expired a few hours ago due to kidney failure . He was rushed to Hinduja hospital where he breathed his last . A great loss to our industry . Om Shanti”.

