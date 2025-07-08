Shabana Azmi & Javed Akhtar reiterate their faith in Air India; Call it 'best inflight service'

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar reiterated their faith in Air India after the horrific crash as they chose to travel by the airline to London to attend Wimbledon 2025.

Calling Air India the "best inflight service in the world", Shabana dropped a picture of herself with her writer husband from the flight on her Instagram.

"Off to London for #Wimbledon on #AirIndia . Reiterating our faith in our #National carrier with the best inflight service in the world @jaduakhtar," she wrote in the caption.

Before this, veteran actress Zeenat Aman also boarded an Air India flight following the cash.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she dropped a picture from her seat on the flight.

"Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seatbelt. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," Zeenat expressed.

Additionally, Raveena Tandon used social media to share a nostalgic post after boarding an Air India flight.

Posting a string of her images from inside the aircraft, Raveena shared, “New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. . Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind.”

On June 12, Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed soon after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad.

The aircraft plunged into a residential complex near BJ Medical College, increasing the casualties.

According to the reports, immediately after take-off, the pilot had called for 'May Day'. However, when the Air Traffic Control tried to get in touch with the aircraft, there was no response.

This unfortunate incident has posed a very big question mark on the safety quality of the airline.

