Shabana Azmi celebrates 41 years of marriage with 'Jadu' Javed Akhtar

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi celebrated 41 years of marital bliss with acclaimed writer Javed Akhtar with a special social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and posted a photo lovingly looking into her husband's eyes as she talked to him, while he listened to her with a smile on his face.

Shabana called looking at each other like this, even after 4 decades of marriage, a blessing in a post that read, "To be able to look at each other with such tenderness after 41 years of marriage says it all ..Happy Anniversary Jadu (sic)."

For the unaware, Shabana and Javed Akhtar first met at Shabana's father, the legendary poet Kaifi Azmi’s home. At the time, Javed Akhtar was married to his first wife, Honey Irani, and even had two children with her—Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Although Shabana’s family was against the alliance, the couple tied the knot in 1984.

After so many years of being together, Shabana is also believed to share a cordial relationship with her stepkids, Farhan and Zoya.

As Shabana celebrated her 75th birthday on September 18th, Farhan took to his social media handle and wished her on her special day.

He dropped a sweet picture of the two on his IG, along with a birthday wish that read, “Happy belated birthday, Shabana... Have the best year yet... filled with deep, meaningful conversation and frivolous antaksharis, work travel and girl trips, ambition and abandon... but please, please in this landmark year... say NO to cucumber sandwiches...!! Love you, @azmishabana18. (sic)”

Shabana also keeps on posting glimpses of some precious moments with Javed Akhtar on social media.

This Diwali, Shabana and Javed Akhtar were seen enjoying a fun get-together with the former's girl gang, comprising Konkona Sen Sharma, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Shahana Goswami, Divya Dutt, and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

