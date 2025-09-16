Shaan serenades wife Radhika with “Chaar Kadam” during romantic sunset vacation moment

Mumbai Sep 16 (IANS) Bollywood singing sensation Shaan was recently captured in a warm, intimate moment while vacationing with his family and wife Radhika Mukherjee.

In a video that has made the rounds online, Shaan is seen stepping out onto the balcony of the office Villa just as the sun begins to set with the sky ablaze with hues of orange and pink.

As the golden light bathed the scene, Shaan broke into his iconic song “Chaar Kadam” from the movie “PK,” originally sung by Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sushant Singh Rajput in important roles.

The moment became more touching when, mid-song, Shaan raised his hand towards the camera, and viewers were surprised to see his wife recording the video. Without revealing her face, she returned the gesture, slipping her hand into his, and together they struck a romantic pose against the backdrop of the setting sun. The cute moment offers a refreshing glimpse into a chance personal life, which is a rare sight.

Shaan, a veteran playback singer, has shaped the soundtracks of Bollywood for a decade and has delivered melodies that we are still deeply cherished even after decades of their release. Songs like “Tanha Dil”, “Chand Sifarish”, “Behti Hawa Sa”, “Woh Pehli Baar”, and “Kuch Toh Hua Hai”, among others, continue to rule the hearts of fans even years after their respective releases. For the uninitiated, Shaan and Radhika got married in November 2000 and are parents to two sons, Soham and Shubh.

–IANS

rd/