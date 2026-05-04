May 04, 2026 5:00 PM हिंदी

Shaan says his new single explores the inner state of mind

Shaan says his new single explores the inner state of mind

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Playback singer Shaan, who has released his new single, ‘Sukoon Hai’, has said that the song explores the inner state of mind.

At its heart, ‘Sukoon Hai’ is a love song, but it expands beyond traditional romance. It captures a quieter, deeper emotion, the feeling of finding calm in someone’s presence. It is designed as a musical pause in an otherwise hectic world, the track is soft, unhurried, and deeply comforting, lingering like a thought you don’t want to let go of.

Talking about the song, Shaan shared, “‘Sukoon Hai’ is about delving into an inner state of mind, where even under difficult and stressful circumstances, one can stay peaceful and calm, knowing there is someone somewhere who cares and believes”.

The music video of the track has been designed by AI, and enhances the song’s emotional depth. The narrative unfolds like a gentle story, blending technology with emotion to mirror the song’s core theme of finding stillness amidst chaos. With thoughtfully crafted visuals and a seamless storyline, the video adds another layer to the listening experience, making it both immersive and introspective.

With ‘Sukoon Hai’ Shaan continues to explore music that resonates on a personal level while embracing new-age storytelling formats through his label. The track stands as a reminder of the power of simplicity in music, in love, and in moments of quiet connection.

The song has been released under the Shaan Music Label. It is available to stream across all major platforms.

Shaan is one of India’s most versatile and beloved playback singers. He is known for his smooth voice and effortless charm. His ability to adapt across romantic, pop, and soulful genres has kept him relevant for decades.

--IANS

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