Shaan says 'have patience' amidst social media theories after Arijit Singh's retirement announcement

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Ever since singer and composer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, a lot of buzz has been going around about why he felt the need to take such a drastic step, what led him to such a major decision so early in his career.

Reflecting on the same, noted singer Shaan advised everyone to be a little patient and not come up with their own theories regarding the reason behind Arijit's retirement.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Shaan stated that Arijit will share the thought behind stepping away from playback singing when he feels the time is correct.

He told IANS, "Today, all over the internet, a lot of people are trying to read between the lines. Everyone is coming up with their own interpretation and theories about why Arijit took this decision. Just be a little patient, he might just share some day, why he did what he did. Till then, there are other issues to be discussed."

Meanwhile, Arijit left everyone shocked as he announced that he had decided not to take up any new assignments as a playback singer through an Instagram post.

The singer wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

He further expressed gratitude to his admirers for giving him unconditional love and support for so many years.

Recently, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj urged Arijit to ‘take back his sanyaas’, calling his decision ‘unfair’.

The filmmaker dropped a clip of himself singing a song recorded by Arijit on social media, along with the caption, “Hey Arijit.. Till a few days back while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video) I didn’t know that this will be my one of the last film song with you. This is unfair.. #TakeBackYourSanyaas. It’s unacceptable".

