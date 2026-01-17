Shaan says ‘don't think there's any communal angle’ on AR Rahman’s comments

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Renowned playback singer Shaan has dismissed any notion of a “communal” bias in A.R. Rahman’s recent remarks about his work in the Hindi film industry slowing down.

Rahman in an interview to BBC Asian Network, had said the reasons often reach him indirectly and tagged it as “Chinese whispers".

He went on to say in the interview: "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face.”

“It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family."

Asked his reactions over the comments made by the Oscar-winning music composer, Shaan told IANS: “I am standing in front of you and I am not getting much work.”

“I have been singing for so many years and I am also not getting much work. But I don't go into it much because I feel it is a personal thing. Everyone has their own thoughts and likes. And how much work we should get is not in our hands.”

He added: “Whatever work you get, do it well. Whatever work Mr. Rahman gets, it is his signature style. It is amazing that he is a composer and his fans have not decreased, they are increasing. So if there was any such thing,”

Shaan said that there is no “communal angle”.

“I don't think there is any communal minority angle. Whatever you are saying, it doesn't happen in music. If there was such a thing, then all our three superstars, who have been in the minority for 30 years, but their fans are not less than anyone else, they are increasing. So it doesn't happen. Do good work, do good music and don't think about all this.”

