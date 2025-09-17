Shaan decodes why the songs of current era lack longevity

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Playback singer Shaan is set to treat the audience with a special concert dedicated to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, has shared his opinion on the longevity of the songs in the current era of Hindi music.

The singer spoke with IANS ahead of the show at his office in the Khar area of Mumbai, and said that bad songs are always present in every era, and it’s not like that overall music is bad currently. He said that composers are still making good songs, and singers are giving their voice to those songs.

He told IANS, “I have sung close to 3,000 songs or more. How many of my songs do you remember? How long have they lived? 10%, 15% at the most. So, that's just how it is. Some songs will be filtered out, some songs are generally bad, so nothing could be done about that. They were made then, they are made now, and they will continue to be made in the future”.

He further mentioned that after the arrival of smartphones, the consuming habits of listeners has immensely changed. He said that social media, and the smartphones have diminished the attention span of the audience, as everything is so fast, and hyper-connected.

He said, “Another thing is that since smartphones came along, public memory, public attention has become very short. In just one day, we do so many things. In between that, we've got some free time, so we want to make the most of it. Back then you could get a CD, and we would happily listen to 6 or 7 songs. Now, the medium is like that on your phone, you have billions of songs from across the world”.

“In the evening, you can listen to one song, two songs, maybe 10 or 12 songs, little by little. So, that's why, until a song comes from within you, into your mind, your heart, your brain, it won't hold, and you won't give it that chance, how will that song last? So, earlier, people had patience, they had time, and they didn't have this convenience of being able to listen to four songs in a minute”, he added.

Presented by Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan of NR Talent and Event Management, 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se' is slated for September 19 at NMACC, Mumbai. Namrata and Rabbani's are Shaan's guru Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan's family.

