December 24, 2025 9:03 PM हिंदी

SFIO probes IndusInd Bank over accounting irregularities

SFIO probes IndusInd Bank over accounting irregularities

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday informed stock exchanges that the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has begun investigating the affairs of the bank under Section 212 of the Companies Act, 2013, and has sought relevant information related to accounting issues flagged earlier.

In a regulatory filing, the bank said it received a letter dated December 23, from the SFIO asking for specific details as part of the investigation.

“The Bank has received a letter dated December 23, from SFIO, regarding an investigation into the affairs of IndusInd Bank Limited u/s 212 of the Companies Act, 2013 seeking relevant information,” the private lender said.

IndusInd Bank added that it is fully cooperating with the law enforcement authorities and providing all necessary support.

“The Bank continues to give full cooperation and support to the law enforcement agencies,” the lender added.

Last week, the lender had already disclosed that officials from the SFIO had interacted with its management and were expected to formally seek information linked to accounting discrepancies identified at the bank.

Media reports had earlier suggested that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered an SFIO probe after statutory auditors and forensic reports flagged serious accounting irregularities, citing concerns in public interest.

In March this year, IndusInd Bank had revealed that an internal review uncovered discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio.

The bank then appointed external agencies to assess the impact and find the root cause of the issues.

The review found that several derivatives transactions carried out between FY16 and FY24 were accounted for in a manner not aligned with prescribed accounting guidelines.

As a result, the bank had recognised notional income in its profit and loss account over multiple years, with corresponding balances shown under assets.

In FY25, the lender wrote off accumulated notional profits worth Rs 1,959.98 crore arising from these transactions.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Rhea Kapoor pens emotional note for Anil Kapoor on birthday, says she is lucky to have him as 'boss & father'

Rhea Kapoor pens emotional note for Anil Kapoor on birthday, says she is lucky to have him as 'boss & father'

Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman’s address likely to spell political, diplomatic agenda (Photo: @trahmanbnp/X)

Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman’s address likely to spell political, diplomatic agenda

Three saplings for every tree cut: DM clarifies rules on Pirpainti Power Project (Photo: IANS)

Three saplings for every tree cut: DM clarifies rules on Pirpainti Power Project

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer joins Durban's Super Giants (DSG) as temporary replacement for Sunil Narine. Photo credit: IANS file photo

SA20 Season 4: Proteas spinner Harmer joins DSG as temporary replacement for Narine

Gujarat CM directs swift redressal of public grievances at December 'SWAGAT' programme

Gujarat CM directs swift redressal of public grievances at December 'SWAGAT' programme

When Nora Fatehi revealed the secret behind her glowy skin

When Nora Fatehi revealed the secret behind her glowy skin

Haryana writing farmers' prosperity through collaboration, says HM Amit Shah (Photo: @AmitShah/X)

Haryana writing farmers' prosperity through collaboration, says HM Amit Shah

Modern School Barakhamba Road reigns supreme, claim double by winning both boys' and girls' titles in DC School Cup 2025 on Wednesday. Photo credit: Delhi Capitals

DC School Cup: Modern School Barakhamba Road claims double by winning both boys' and girls' titles

Tripura: VHP, Bajrang Dal protest against atrocities on Hindus in B’desh (Photo: IANS)

Tripura: VHP, Bajrang Dal protest against atrocities on Hindus in B’desh

In Gujarat’s Aravalli, rural women reap benefits of government schemes (Photo: IANS)

In Gujarat’s Aravalli, rural women reap benefits of government schemes