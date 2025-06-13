Several Air India flights diverted or returning back as Iran-Israel conflict escalates

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Air India on Friday said that owing to the emerging situation in Iran, several international flights to the US, the UK and Canada were either being diverted or returning to their origin. The advisory came after escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel and the uncertainties over the airspace in the region.

“Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin,” Air India said in a statement.

The flights affected are AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai (Diverted to Vienna); AI102 – New York-Delhi (Diverted to Sharjah); AI116 – New York-Mumbai (Diverted to Jeddah); AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi (Diverted to Mumbai; AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow (Returning to Mumbai); AI119 – Mumbai-New York (Returning to Mumbai); AI103 – Delhi-Washington (Returning to Delhi); AI106 – Newark-Delhi (Returning to Delhi); AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi (Diverting to Jeddah); AI101 – Delhi-New York (Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan); AI126 – Chicago-Delhi (Diverting to Jeddah); AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru (Diverted to Sharjah); AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi (Diverted to Vienna); AI104 – Washington-Delhi (Diverted to Vienna); AI190 – Toronto-Delhi (Diverted to Frankfurt); and AI189 – Delhi-Toronto (Returning to Delhi).

The airline said it regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and is making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers.

“Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations. We advise all our passengers to check their flight status,” said Air India.

Earlier, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) issued an advisory to passengers travelling to Iran and Iraq, asking them to check with the airlines they were flying with, to find out the latest schedules and updates.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has also issued an advisory to Indian nationals currently in Israel, urging them to stay vigilant, avoid non-essential movement, and follow local safety instructions.

--IANS

na/rad