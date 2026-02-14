Seven years on, Dinanagar pays tribute to Pulwama martyr Constable Maninder Singh

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Dinanagar town in Punjab's Gurdaspur solemnly observed the 17th martyrdom anniversary of CRPF Constable Maninder Singh, one of the 40 personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, with floral tributes and heartfelt remembrance ceremonies attended by officials, family members and residents on Saturday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Harpreet Singh, Colonel Vishwanath of the 25 MAC Unit and Lieutenant B.S. Negi of the 3 JAK LI Unit paid floral tributes to the fallen soldier, honouring his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The ceremony reflected both grief and pride as the nation marked seven years since one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling the tragic day, Lakhvish Singh Attri, brother of Constable Maninder Singh, said, "...This incident happened in 2019, when on 14 February, after finishing their leave, the soldiers were returning to their duties. In the Pulwama district terrorist attack, 40 soldiers were martyred, and my brother was among them."

"Last time I had a conversation with him, we spoke about some house-related work. We got the news through television that a terrorist attack had targeted the Army. We were tense, and by evening it was confirmed that he was among those martyred. We were sad and devastated, but we also felt proud that he was martyred for our nation. He had completed his B.Tech and then joined the armed forces, and he also motivated me to join the Army as well," he added.

His father, Satpal Attri, also expressed pride in his son's achievements and sacrifice.

He said, "Today marks 7 years since he was martyred. He was very capable and always performed well, often securing top positions or coming first in his class..."

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Pulwama district, killing 40 personnel and injuring many others.

The attack was carried out by terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and sent shockwaves across the country, sharply escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

India responded with airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan's Balakot, sending a strong message against terrorism.

As the nation marks the seventh anniversary of the Pulwama attack, tributes continue to pour in for the 40 CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the country.

