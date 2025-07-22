Sensex, Nifty open higher as banking stocks continue to gain

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) The Indian stock market opened in the green on Tuesday as heavyweight banking stocks continued to lead amid mixed global cues.

At 9.23 am, Sensex was up 152 points or 0.19 per cent at 82,359 and Nifty was up 38 points or 0.15 per cent at 25,129.

Banking stocks were leading the market. Nifty Bank was up 0.30 per cent, higher than the main indices.

Buying was also seen in the midcap and smallcap stocks. Nifty midcap 100 index was up 45 points or 0.08 per cent at 59,514 and Nifty smallcap 100 index was up 80 points or 0.42 per cent at 19,038.

Among the sectoral indices, PSU bank, financial services, metal, media, energy and private bank were in the green. Pharma, IT, auto and FMCG were in the red.

In the Sensex pack, Eternal, Trent, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, TCS, BEL, HCLTech, NTPC and SBI were top gainers. Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, M&M, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, HUL and Asian Paints were top losers.

"The Nifty 50, after a strong rebound from its intraday low of 24,900, surged nearly 225 points to close above the 25,000 mark, forming a bullish candlestick pattern. The rebound from the 50-day EMA indicates a potential trend reversal, though confirmation through follow-up buying is awaited,” said Mandar Bhojane of Choice Equity Broking Private Limited.

On the upside, a sustained move above 25,150 could pave the way toward 25,250. Key support levels remain at 25,000 and 24,900, which may offer favourable risk-reward opportunities for long positions, he added.

Most Asian markets kept to a tight range. Tokyo and Seoul were in the red while Shanghai, Hong Kong and Jakarta were in the green. US markets closed in the mixed zone. Dow Jones was in the red and Nasdaq was in the green.

On July 21, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers for the third consecutive session, offloading equities worth Rs 1,681 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained strong buyers for the 11th straight day, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,578 crore.

--IANS

avs/na