US Senators move to refund trump tariffs

Washington, Feb 24 (IANS) US Senate Democrats have introduced legislation to force the Trump administration to refund billions of dollars in tariffs after the Supreme Court struck them down as unlawful.

US Senator Ben Ray Lujan said President Donald Trump had “ignited a global trade war the moment he took office by illegally imposing sweeping tariffs and causing pain for millions of Americans.”

The proposed Tariff Refund Act of 2026 would require full refunds, with interest, of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Lawmakers estimate the administration collected about $175 billion.

“President Trump’s sweeping, reckless tariffs are responsible for driving up prices and hurting small businesses and working families across New Mexico and the country,” Lujan said.

“That is why I’m joining Senate Democrats in introducing legislation that requires the Trump administration to provide certainty to New Mexico’s small businesses by refunding the costs they have endured.”

Senator Ron Wyden said: “Trump’s illegal tax scheme has already done lasting damage to American families, small businesses, and manufacturers who have been hammered by wave after wave of new Trump tariffs.”

He added, “A crucial first step is helping people who need it most, by putting money back in the pockets of small businesses and manufacturers as soon as possible.”

Senator Edward Markey said, “Trump’s illegal tariff taxes cost small businesses, consumers, and families up to $175 billion. That money must be repaid immediately.”

He added that small firms could struggle with a complex refund process and said the bill would “require the tariffs to be refunded and level the playing field—putting small importers and small businesses first in the refund process and eliminating needless administrative barriers.”

Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the tariffs had “only caused uncertainty and pain—raising prices on consumers and businesses when they can least afford it.”

She added: “Now that the Supreme Court has made it clear that the President did not have the authority to unilaterally impose sweeping emergency tariffs, it’s critical that American families and small businesses get the relief they need.”

The bill instructs US Customs and Border Protection to refund, with interest, all duties imposed under IEEPA within 180 days of enactment. It requires the agency to prioritise small businesses and coordinate with the Small Business Administration to provide information and support. CBP must also report to Congress every 30 days on the status of refunds.

Separately, Congressman John Garamendi welcomed the Supreme Court ruling. “Trump thinks he is above the law, Congress, and the Constitution. That belief was tested on Friday,” he said. Calling the decision “a major win for Americans who are struggling to afford basic necessities,” Garamendi noted he had signed an amicus brief challenging the tariffs.

The litigation followed lawsuits filed by several states arguing that the President had exceeded his authority under IEEPA. Lower courts had ruled against the administration before the Supreme Court decision.

--IANS

lkj/rs