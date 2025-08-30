August 30, 2025 2:51 PM हिंदी

Semiconductor sector important in India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi

Tokyo, Aug 30 (IANS) Semiconductor is an important sector in the cooperation between India and Japan, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Calling the semiconductor sector, a “strategic domain”, PM Modi, who is on an official visit to Japan, said that India "has made significant progress in this field".

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Sendai in Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture, where he travelled aboard the iconic Shinkansen (bullet train) alongside Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba.

In Sendai, the two leaders visited Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd (TEL Miyagi), a leading Japanese company in the semiconductor sector.

"I visited Prime Minister Ishiba and Tokyo Electron's factory. I inspected the training room and the Production Innovation Lab, and also exchanged opinions with the company's executives," PM Modi shared in a post on social media platform X.

"Semiconductors important field in India-Japan cooperation. In recent years, India has made significant progress in this field, and many young people are now getting involved. I hope to continue this momentum in the future as well," he added.

According to a statement shared by the PMO, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation to PM Ishiba for joining him in this visit and "reaffirmed India’s readiness to work closely with Japan in this strategic domain”.

“The Prime Minister was briefed about TEL’s role in the global semiconductor value chain, its advanced manufacturing capabilities, and its ongoing and planned collaborations with India. The factory visit gave the leaders a practical understanding of the opportunities that exist between the two countries to forge collaboration in the field of semiconductor supply chain, fabrication, and testing,” the PMO said.

The visit to Sendai also highlighted the complementarity between India’s growing semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and Japan’s strengths in advanced semiconductor equipment and technology.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in this sector, building on the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership as well as ongoing partnerships under the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership and Economic Security Dialogue,” the PMO said.

The joint visit also underscored the shared vision of India and Japan to develop robust, resilient, and trusted semiconductor supply chains.

PM Modi also met with the governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo and underlined the transformative potential of inter-regional partnerships in areas ranging from trade and innovation to startups and emerging technologies.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan, from August 29-30, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister HE Shigeru Ishiba. This marks PM Modi's eighth visit to Japan. PM Modi last visited the country in May 2023.

