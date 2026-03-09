Canada-India agri-tech partnerships gaining strategic importance for food security

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Canadian agri-tech and research collaborations are increasingly influencing how food is grown, processed and stored in India, reflecting a shift in bilateral ties from commodity trade toward innovation-driven partnerships, according to a report.

An analysis by One World Outlook highlighted that for decades, the Canada–India agricultural relationship has largely revolved around bulk shipments of pulses such as lentils and peas.

However, the report also said that a new framework centred on research cooperation, agri-tech development and value-chain integration is beginning to take shape.

Canada’s prairie province of Saskatchewan exported more than $700 million worth of agri-food products to India in 2023, accounting for about a quarter of Canada’s total exports to the country.

Industry body Pulse Canada has said that trade ties with Indian buyers are built on long-term trust, noting that pulses remain a key source of protein for millions in India.

A key development in the evolving partnership is a five-year memorandum of understanding signed this month between the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-K) and the University of Saskatchewan, according to the report.

The agreement establishes a framework for joint research projects, faculty and student exchanges, and collaborative programmes in food processing technology.

The report pointed out that the partnership is also expected to support a Centre of Excellence in Pulse Protein, which both sides view as a flagship initiative for agricultural cooperation.

Climate resilience is another major focus area. Scientists at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada are developing crop varieties capable of withstanding drought and heat stress, research that could complement work by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research on climate-resilient agriculture.

Beyond crop science, the collaboration also extends to food processing, storage systems and digital agriculture. Initiatives involving Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have explored the use of artificial intelligence and robotics in precision farming.

According to the report, stronger technological cooperation could help stabilise agricultural trade while supporting global food security as climate change intensifies pressure on food systems.

