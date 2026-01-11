Selvaraghavan: People don't have the slightest concern about your worries!

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Ace director and actor Selvaraghavan, who is also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, has now said that people don't have the slightest of concerns about your worries and therefore one won't be able to find comfort if they hoped to find solace by sharing their worries with others.

Taking to his X timeline on Sunday, the ace director in Tamil chose to pen his thoughts on the perception that individuals hold that they will find comfort and solace when they narrate their problems to others. He warned that people did not have the slightest bit of concern for the troubles of others and therefore one wouldn't be able to find even the slightest bit of comfort.

He wrote, "You believe that sharing your worries with someone will bring you comfort! I swear I'm telling the truth! They don't have the slightest bit of concern about it. Their goal is to say a few polite words and then somehow bolt from there! You won't find even the slightest bit of comfort."

This is not the first time that the director has shared such advice on his X timeline.

It may be recalled that he had taken to his X timeline last year to write about the will of God.

Taking to his X timeline to share his thoughts on facing difficulties, the ace director had then said in Tamil, "Suddenly, you will find everything going wrong for you. You will begin to clearly see everyone around you betraying you. You will start mumbling and grumbling, "Are you God? How much I worshipped you!."

"In times like these, stay calm. This will be only for a short while. The problem that presented itself to you as a big mountain will disappear like mist. Everything will become alright. This is the will of God!"

On the work front, Selvaraghavan next plays the lead in director Dennis Manjunath's 'Manithan Deivamagalam'. The actor has already completed dubbing for the film.

'Manithan Deivamagalam' is a film that is being produced by Vijaya Sathish under the banner of Vyom Entertainments.

It may be recalled that the title of the film had been launched by actor Dhanush on social media.

Led by acclaimed filmmaker-actor Selvaraghavan with Kushee Ravi, the ensemble will also feature actors Y G. Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N. Jothi Kannan in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the story is set in a village embraced by nature and peace. A devastating tragedy unsettles this peaceful village's harmony and draws the protagonist into its turmoil. In his quest to save his people, the choices he makes transform him into the deity of the land.

On the direction front, Selvaraghavan is next directing 'Mental Manadhil', featuring two-time National Award winning music director, actor and producer G V Prakash in the lead. Actress Madhuri Jain plays the female lead opposite G V Prakash in this romantic film, which will also feature a number of leading character artistes in supporting roles.

Cinematography for the film is by Arun Ramakrishnan, while music is being scored by G.V. Prakash Kumar himself.Editing for the eagerly awaited romantic entertainer is by Balaji while art direction for the film is by R.K. Vijay Murugan. Dinesh Guna is serving as the executive producer of this film, which is being produced by G V Prakash Kumar under the banner of Parallel Universe Pictures.

IANS

mkr/