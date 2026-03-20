Selvaraghavan announces he has completed writing 'Pudhupettai 2'

Chennai, March 20 (IANS) Ace director Selvaraghavan, who is also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, has now announced that he has completed writing the script of the second part of the immensely popular cult classic 'Pudhupettai'.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Selvaraghavan wrote, " Phew ! Finished writing Pudhupettai 2."

The announcement thrilled fans and film buffs alike, with one fan saying, "The wait is finally over! Knowing your vision, Pudhupettai 2 won't just be a sequel—it’ll be a clinical study of power. Expecting that raw, gritty Kokki Kumar evolution with a haunting BGM shift. The King is back to reclaim the throne. Give us that cult classic soul!"

For the unaware, 'Pudhupettai' is hailed as one of the iconic cult classics of Tamil cinema. The film, which released in the year 2006, was a crime action drama that featured actor Dhanush, Sneha and Sonia Aggarwal in the lead. The film had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Arvind Krishna.

Although the film received a lukewarm reception at the time of its release, it went on to gain in stature over the years, with both critics and the general audience admitting it to be a cult classic.

Dhanush plays a character called Kokki Kumar in the film, which went on to become a favourite of several people, who are still waiting for the actor to reprise that role in the sequel. It may be recalled that director Selvaraghavan had announced the sequel in the year 2024.

The film has gone on to inspire several filmmakers. In fact, director Ganesh K Babu, who is best known for having directed the superhit film 'Dada', had recently disclosed that ace director Selvaraghavan's film 'Pudhupettai' was what reshaped how he viewed cinema.

Ganesh K Babu, who is at present directing actor Ravi Mohan's eagerly awaited political thriller 'Karathey Babu', had taken to X to post a picture of himself with director Selvaraghavan.

He had then said, "'Pudhupettai' reshaped how I saw cinema. It guided #Dada and now #KaratheyBabu. @selvaraghavan sir became the reason I chose this path... the reason I became a filmmaker.Meeting him today felt like a circle closing. #selvaraghavan #KokkiKumarXKaratheyBabu."

--IANS

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