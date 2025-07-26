Self-help group in Prayagraj sets example of women’s empowerment

Prayagraj, July 26 (IANS) A women's self-help group in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has set an extraordinary example of women's empowerment, turning around their lives and serving as a source of inspiration for others.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women empowerment, and supported by National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), the women here make eco-friendly idols of Lord Shiva and his family, diya (earthen lamps), and other decorative items as per demand.

The women of the SHG told IANS that they are making the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with cow dung cakes and soil as the Teej Mahotsav and the holy month of Sawan or Shravan is underway.

They further shared that they are making Ganesh idols for the upcoming Ganpati festival.

A SHG member, Vartika Trivedi, said the products made at their centre are eco-friendly. "Even if after worship, the idols are not immersed in the Ganges, one can use them as compost in their garden," she said.

Trivedi shared that she got inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar push and thought of doing something on her own.

Talking about her four-year journey, she said, "We started with a humble five-person team, and it soon grew rapidly. The demand for our products is surging. Our products drew a good response in the Maha Kumbh too."

She pointed out that the scheme has empowered them by making them self-reliant. The women can now earn money from the comfort of their homes, Trivedi said.

Another member, Kajol Kesarvani, said PM Modi wants to give employment to every woman and empower them. She said that besides empowerment, it has brought to the fore our creative side.

Notably, NRLM is a poverty alleviation project implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development. It is aimed at organising the poor into SHGs and making them capable of self-employment. For these women in Prayagraj, it has opened doors to financial independence and dignity.

