Seerat Kapoor on her grandfather Roshan Taneja: 'Never imposed his vision on me'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Tollywood actress Seerat Kapoor shared that though it is a common notion that her Grandfather, Roshan Taneja was the force behind her acting journey, he never imposed his vision on her.

Seerat shared, "I was already training in theatre, western forms of dance, Indian classical and semi-classical music—forms of expression that felt very natural to me. Acting was a natural extension of what I was already doing, just through a different medium."

Talking about her equation with her grandfather, the actress added, "Growing up I was always very deeply connected and attached to Dadaji. How enthusiastically, in his deep voice he would tell me stories he experienced, each time we would get together as a family. I remember his peculiar loud laugh. It lit up our home. I feel extremely fortunate to have had his presence and guidance by my side at a time when I was gaining clarity about what I wanted to pursue in life and decided to formally train under him."

Thanking her grandfather, she said, "My career is a tribute to honour Dadaji and I hope to only make him proud with the work I continue to do.”

Seerat revealed that instead of imposing his vision on her, her grandfather inspired her with great examples.

"Character is recognised by treating everyone respectfully. He taught me not to take my achievements or failures too seriously and to remain authentic with my choices. The principles he instilled in me at a very young age, I carry with me even today,” she added.

Seerat's aunt and mother’s real sister is married to Roshan Taneja's son, Rohit Taneja.

Work-wise, she recently appeared in Shravan Jonnada's directorial "Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam", where she essayed the role of Sarah.

Touted to be an intense investigative thriller, the drama stars Naresh Agastya as Surya, J.D. Chakravarthi as ACP Vikram, Preeti Jhangiani as Dr. Revathi, and Lavanya as Shalini.

