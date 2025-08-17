August 17, 2025 4:02 PM हिंदी

Second schedule of Vishal 35 to begin in Ooty on Monday

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) The second schedule of director Ravi Arasu's eagerly awaited film, featuring actor Vishal in the lead, will begin in Ooty on Monday.

While a video clip of actor Vishal stating that they were in Coimbatore and that they would be shooting in Ooty has begun doing the rounds in social media, sources close to the actor said that the schedule would begin on Monday.

It may be recalled that Vishal had commenced shooting for his 35th film from August 1st this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more imporantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film, which is yet to be titled and which is being tentatively referred to as Vishal 35, will mark director Ravi Arasu's first-time collaboration with Vishal. The actor, who is riding a success wave with his most recent film to hit the screens 'Madha Gaja Raja' emerging a superhit, is intent on continuing the success streak.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash will be composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

Talented actress Dushara Vijayan will be playing the female lead, pairing opposite Vishal for the first time. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai. Sources close to the unit say that the other members of the cast will be revealed soon.

