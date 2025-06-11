June 11, 2025 9:46 PM हिंदी

Second schedule of Megastar Chiranjeevi's #Mega157 begins in Mussoorie

Chiranjeevi (Photo Credit: Chiranjeevi X)

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) The second schedule of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial comedy entertainer, featuring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, began at Mussorie on Wednesday.

The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

Sources close to the unit say that the second schedule of #Mega157 has began at the beautiful hill station of Mussoorie.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, VTV Ganesh, and others are expected to shoot during this 10-day schedule, during which period the team hopes to can some crucial and entertaining scenes.

After 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

It may be recalled that the unit had completed the first schedule in Hyderabad recently.

Sources say that the rushes from the film look amazing and that Chiranjeevi's comedy timing in the film are bound to remind audiences of his golden era in the 1990s and 2000s.

The makers recently released a video in which Megastar Chiranjeevi is seen sitting on a table in a school ground, giving a thumbs up as children run towards him.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

