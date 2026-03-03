Kajol asks 'my birthday or your?' as sister Tanishaa force feeds her cake

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Kajol has something interesting to ask her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, as she turned a year older on Tuesday.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kajol published a fun video of Tanisha force-feeding her sister a piece of cake, with a huge smile.

This made Kajol wonder if it was sister Tanishaa's special day or hers.

Wishing her kid sister an awesome and fabulous year ahead, the 'Maa' actor penned on the photo-sharing app, "Is it my birthday or hers??? Happy birthday to the other genetically coded person like me ! Wish u an awesome and fabulous year ahead (sic)."

For the unaware, Kajol and Tanishaa are daughters of veteran actress Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

For those who do not know, Tanishaa made her acting debut with "Sssshhh..." in 2003. However, she delivered her first hit in the form of the political crime thriller "Sarkar" and its sequel "Sarkar Raj".

Along with being a part of movies such as "Neal 'n' Nikki", "Tango Charlie", "Unnale Unnale", "One Two Three", "Kantri", "Tum Milo Toh Sahi", "Be Careful", "Anna", "Code Name Abdul", "Luv You Shankar", and Veer Murarbaji", Tanishaa also tried her hand at reality television with shows like "Bigg Boss 7", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7", and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11".

Shifting our focus to Kajol, she will next star in the upcoming action thriller, "Maharagni: Queen of Queens".

Kajol will portray the role of Maya in her next, a woman on a revenge mission.

Helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati in his directorial debut, "Maharagni: Queen of Queens" will also see Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (marking her Bollywood debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles, along with others. The drama will narrate the journey of a mother and daughter duo.

--IANS

pm/