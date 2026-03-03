Privacy on new Galaxy S26 series upgraded as more Indians use AI: Samsung’s JB Park

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Everyday usage of AI by the Indian consumers is among the highest in the world, Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO, JB Park, said on Tuesday, adding that the privacy on the new Galaxy S26 series has been upgraded given that “we are now in the era of AI.”

Samsung recently unveiled its newest flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the new Privacy Display feature on the smartphone has found universal appeal across the technology landscape.

“India plays a strategic role in Samsung’s global innovation ecosystem. Our engineers from the Bengaluru and Noida R&D facilities have made significant contributions in the development of Galaxy S26 series,” said Park.

“The Galaxy S26 series is being manufactured at Samsung's Noida factory in India,” he added.

Park further stated that the industry-first feature heralds a new era of privacy for the smartphone industry.

“The privacy on Galaxy S26 series has been upgraded given that we are now in the era of AI. Unlike third-party filters, Privacy Display is integrated directly into the display, preserving the viewing experience in everyday use while limiting visibility from side angles. Users can limit privacy to specific parts of the screen or customise when it activates, making discreet protection feel seamless and intuitive,” he explained.

Galaxy S26 series also enhances on-device privacy with personal context processing that ensures sensitive data never leaves the device.

While the S26 series offers an array of AI agents, users remain in control of exactly how and when their personal information is shared, maintaining full autonomy over their data.

“Even when interacting with partner AI agents through Samsung apps (including Samsung Note, Calendar, Gallery, Reminder and Clock), users can control whether data is shared to train partner models or to profile users for targeted advertising,” Park said.

Additionally, Privacy Alerts use intelligent monitoring to proactively notify users when apps attempt to access device admin controls or sensitive data, such as precise location, call logs or contacts, helping users manage security permissions with greater clarity and control.

“We ensure that AI follows your command and will. We cannot let it spill out of your control and start generating things that are not authentic,” he said.

Galaxy S26 series, Samsung's third generation AI phone, introduces AI agents by combining enhanced contextual awareness with proactive suggestions to simplify everyday tasks. Park said multiple AI agents are involved on Galaxy S26, but access to personal information is strictly limited to what’s needed to complete a specific task.

“All Galaxy AI experiences operate within Samsung’s Knox security framework, which applies consistent technical and policy safeguards across the device – even when partner services are involved. Personal data remains protected on-device, is shared only when required, and is not used for advertising purposes,” he added.

The Galaxy S26 series is up for pre-orders in India across leading online and mainline retailers. Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at Rs 1,39,999, while Galaxy S26+ starts at Rs 1,19,999. The most affordable S26 base variant starts at Rs 87,999.

—IANS

na/