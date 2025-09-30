September 30, 2025 3:14 PM हिंदी

SEBI introduces stricter Futures and Options position, monitoring norms from Oct 1

SEBI introduces stricter F&O position, monitoring norms from October 1

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced that it will implement stricter position limits in derivatives trading, enhanced monitoring and revised norms for position in a stock during the ban period, effective from October 1.

The new measures aim to reduce excessive speculation and align risk with the underlying cash market activity.

The market-wide position limit or the maximum number of bets allowed will now be linked to the cash volume and free float of the scrip and has been fixed as the lower of 15 per cent of free float or 65 times of cash volume across exchanges, the markets regulator said.

SEBI informed that Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL) will be updated quarterly based on rolling cash volume data. SEBI expects that tying the MWPL to cash market delivery volume may also reduce the risk of manipulation.

"Subsequent to its entry in the ban period, should result in a reduction of Future Equivalent (FutEq) open interest (OI) on an end-of-day basis. For instance, if the delta position is (+10) or say (-10) at the end of day 1, then it could be reduced to 0 by the end of day 2," SEBI said about another new norm.

Once the market-wide open interest for any share exceeds 95 per cent of the MWPL for the scrip, brokers and traders can trade only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions.

The market regulator will also introduce intraday monitoring of MWPL utilisation for single stocks from November 3, 2025. Clearing corporations will conduct these checks at least four random times throughout the intraday trading session. If breaches occur, exchanges will take actions, including the imposition of an additional surveillance margin.

From December 6, 2025, pre-open sessions will be extended to F&O to enhance trading convenience and liquidity management, similar to the practice in the cash market, the release noted.

--IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

PhonePe, Mastercard’s new tap and pay feature to enable contactless payments in India

PhonePe, Mastercard’s new tap and pay feature to enable contactless payments in India

Zoho to make WhatsApp rival Arattai open like UPI as downloads jump 185X

Zoho to make WhatsApp rival Arattai open like UPI as downloads jump 185X

Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji share a heartwarming moment at Durga Puja celebrations

Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji share a heartwarming moment at Durga Puja celebrations

Sonakshi Sinha stuns with her fierce avatar in Jatadhara’s song 'Dhana Pisaachi'

Sonakshi Sinha stuns with her fierce avatar in Jatadhara’s song 'Dhana Pisaachi'

Adani Electricity provides 653 temporary power connections to Navratri, Durga Puja Pandals

Adani Electricity provides 653 temporary power connections to Navratri, Durga Puja Pandals

John Mayer to make India debut on January 22 with Mumbai show

John Mayer to make India debut on January 22 with Mumbai show

Leaders of Europe, Middle East welcome Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza

Leaders of Europe, Middle East welcome Trump's plan to end conflict in Gaza

Aarush Bhola opens up on his alliances on ‘Rise and Fall’

Aarush Bhola opens up on his alliances on ‘Rise and Fall’

Bipasha Basu tells photographers ‘aram se’ as daughter Devi gets frightened at Durga Puja Pandal

Bipasha Basu tells photographers ‘aram se’ as daughter Devi gets frightened at Durga Puja Pandal

Coming for revenge: Gujarat Giants’ skipper Mohammadreza Shadloui warns U Mumba

Coming for revenge: Gujarat Giants’ skipper Mohammadreza Shadloui warns U Mumba