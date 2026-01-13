Sean 'Diddy' Combs sells his private jet 6 months after crimes convictions

January 13, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Jan 13 (IANS) Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has sold a prized possession as he battles the legal cases. The rapper is said to have sold his matte black private jet six months after his federal conviction on two prostitution-related charges back in July.

The rapper, 56, sold the Gulfstream G550 aircraft in October, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A representative for Silver Air Private Jets, a private aviation company that previously managed charters for the aircraft, told ‘People’ they no longer manage the aircraft.

Their relationship ended in October 2025 following a change in ownership. FAA registry records confirm the Gulfstream G550, once owned by Combs' entity LoveAir LLC., was formerly associated with tail number N1969C. That tail number is no longer registered to that aircraft, the tail number is now T7-OKS, which indicates registration in San Marino.

As per ‘People’, It is not known how much the jet sold for, however similar models are listed between $15 million and $30 million. The jet, built in 2015, has a matte black exterior and beige interior, seats up to 14 passengers, is pet-friendly and includes an entertainment system. Combs was frequently photographed boarding the custom matte black jet in the months leading up to his arrest.

In March 2024, his private plane traveled from California to Antigua amid raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami by federal agents. Months later, in July, Combs uploaded a clip of himself boarding the private jet on his Instagram Stories. In the first-person video, Combs filmed himself walking up to the aircraft, with a "Combs Air" placemat at the bottom of its steps, as he greeted flight personnel. "No place like home”, he said at the end of the video.

