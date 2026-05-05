Scotland announce balanced 15-man squad for tour of Nepal

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Scotland have announced an exciting and balanced squad for their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tour of Nepal, where they will face both the hosts and the United States in a crucial phase of the competition.

Scotland will be keen to keep their great form in the standings going, with valuable points up for grabs and qualification stakes rising. The squad has some exciting young talent along with experienced campaigners.

Ollie Jones, who starred at the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup earlier this year, gets a call-up, while Michael English continues his rapid rise after a memorable debut in 2024, where he struck 107 off 122 against Namibia and was named Player of the Match. They add depth and fresh energy to a side already stuffed with proven performers. Captain Richie Berrington will lead the unit once more, having notched 738 runs in the present cycle.

He will be backed up by one of Scotland’s most consistent performers, George Munsey, who is the side’s leading run-scorer with 1049 runs to his name. Brandon McMullen has already taken 35 wickets in the competition and provides all-round strength. The side is boosted by the return of left-arm seamer Bradley Currie, who has taken 32 wickets in CWCL2. Currie was ill for the Namibia tour, which Scotland still won 2-1, but his return is a real boost to the bowling attack. But they are without regulars Chris McBride and Mackenzie Jones, who are absent for this leg.

Head coach Owen Dawkins emphasised the importance of the tour, both in terms of competition and experience. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to travel to Nepal and play this series against two very strong sides," he said. "The country is hugely passionate about cricket, and the crowds are always very vocal and fun to play in front of.”

Reflecting on recent encounters, Dawkins added, “We’re very familiar with our hosts after playing them in Dundee last summer and then facing them at the recent ICC T20 World Cup, which was a fantastic game that we didn’t quite come out on the right side of.”

He also acknowledged the challenge posed by both opponents: “They are extremely talented, as are the USA team who sit top of the CWCL2 standings, so we know we’ll have to play to our best to beat both sides.”

This marks Scotland’s first visit to Nepal since February 2023, when they lifted the trophy at the end of the previous CWCL2 series. Currently placed second in the standings with 34 points, Scotland will play four matches in Kirtipur, facing each opponent twice as they aim to strengthen their push for qualification to next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup global qualifier.

Squad:

Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Oliver Davidson, Michael English, Owen Gould, Jack Jarvis, Ollie Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt

Fixtures (all at TU Cricket Ground, Kirtipur):

12 May – Scotland vs Nepal

14 May – Scotland vs USA

18 May – Scotland vs Nepal

20 May – Scotland vs USA

--IANS

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