Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Adani Group-backed garment hub in MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri, April 25 (IANS) In a major push to private sector-led development, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art garment training and production centre in Badarwas town in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

The project has been developed in collaboration with the Adani Group, underlining its role in supporting industrial growth and job creation in the region.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the local economy through skill development and increased manufacturing capacity.

Addressing the inaugural event, Scindia said the partnership with the Adani Group represents a strong model of how large-scale corporate investment can accelerate regional development.

“This initiative demonstrates how private enterprises, particularly partners like the Adani Group, can transform local economies by creating jobs and building modern infrastructure,” he said.

The Union Minister noted that Badarwas is set to emerge as a major manufacturing hub, with products from the facility expected to reach markets across India and overseas.

Drawing a comparison with Chanderi, he remarked: “Just as Chanderi is known for its traditional legacy, Badarwas will soon be recognised for garment manufacturing, especially jackets.”

During his visit, Scindia interacted with women workers engaged in stitching and production activities, emphasising the social dimension of the project. He described the Adani-backed facility as a catalyst for women’s empowerment.

“This is not merely a factory; it is a platform for economic independence where women are becoming active contributors to industrial growth,” he said.

The centre is expected to generate substantial employment, with women workers earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month. The planned expansion to 600 machines in phases will create direct job opportunities for around 1,800 women.

Scindia said such initiatives would help create ‘Lakhpati Didis’, strengthening household incomes and boosting the local economy.

Spread across 50,000 square feet and currently operating with 160 machines, the Adani Group-backed facility has significantly enhanced production capacity -- from just 10 jackets per day earlier to nearly 2,000.

The use of international-standard technology positions the unit to cater not only to domestic markets like Delhi and Mumbai but also to global destinations including London, Paris and Geneva.

In a notable announcement, Scindia said the long-term vision includes transforming the unit into a company owned by the women working there.

“Our goal is to ensure that these women evolve from workers to stakeholders. Within the next three years, we aim to transfer ownership to them,” he said, adding that this model could redefine inclusive industrial participation.

The project, whose foundation stone was laid in January 2025, has been completed within 18 months, reflecting what Scindia described as efficient execution backed by a strong corporate partnership.

He reiterated that such collaborations, particularly with major players like the Adani Group, will continue to play a key role in attracting investment to Shivpuri and the surrounding regions.

Calling the initiative a “landmark step”, Scindia said it represents a broader vision of development driven by private investment, skill-building and social empowerment.

“This Adani Group-backed project is not just an industrial unit; it is a model that will give new direction to the local economy and establish Badarwas on the national and global map,” he added.

--IANS

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