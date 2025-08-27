'Scientist of spin bowling': Monty Panesar hails R Ashwin

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Former England spinner Monty Panesar has described Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a “huge surprise”, calling the Indian off-spinner a “scientist of spin bowling” who redefined the art of variations in T20 cricket.

Ashwin, one of India’s most successful modern-day cricketers, announced his decision to step away from the IPL, ending a storied journey that began with Chennai Super Kings in 2009. Known for his guile, cricketing intelligence, and ability to adapt across formats, the 38-year-old leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond numbers.

Panesar, who himself was a prominent spinner for England during the 2000s, praised Ashwin’s evolution through the league. “He first made his mark in the IPL as a T20 bowler, excelling especially in the powerplay, and gradually developed into a fantastic all-round cricketer and bowler across all formats,” Panesar told IANS on Wednesday.

The former left-arm spinner highlighted how Ashwin constantly pushed boundaries, turning challenges into opportunities. “He maximised his learning, constantly developed new variations, and consistently outsmarted batsmen. That’s why he earned the reputation of being a true scientist of spin,” Panesar added.

Ashwin’s tactical nous made him a reliable weapon in the shortest format. From his famous carrom ball to his later innovations with seam-up deliveries and slower variations, he kept reinventing himself to stay relevant. In the IPL, he featured for multiple franchises, including Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals, playing key roles both as a bowler and a leader.

The off-spinner ended his IPL career as the league’s fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 scalps in 221 games coming at an economy rate of 7.2. He had already retired from international cricket after the Brisbane Test against Australia in last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in December 2024.

