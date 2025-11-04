November 04, 2025 5:50 PM हिंदी

Sayani Gupta shares how ‘Delhi Crime 3’ pushed her beyond her comfort zone

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta opened up about her experience working on the much-awaited Delhi Crime Season 3, calling it one of the most creatively challenging journeys of her career.

The actress, who joins Shefali Shah in the acclaimed Netflix series, shared how the role pushed her beyond her comfort zone and allowed her to explore a complex, layered character unlike any she has portrayed before. Speaking at the trailer launch event, Sayani shared, “Honestly, I have to say this, I have not met a single human being who has not said, I do not love Delhi Crime. Not one. And I think it's the rarest thing, because generally films, shows, you know, it's very personal, we all take away different things. So to be able to come and join this incredible team, that has proved time and again that they do solid work and explore all possibilities to sort of showcase that world through these amazing characters that they are able to write and then execute with the entire team and with these phenomenal actors.”

“It's thank you for making me and if I can speak for Huma as well for making us and the new people who have joined the team, part of your beautiful team and giving us so much love and warmth while doing so.”

Sayani added, "Honestly, I've known Tanuj for I think 11 years. We met in LA when I was there, you know, for Margarita with a Straw and somehow, he thought of me, right? And Apoorva and I have spoken about being in daily crime, this world. And when I read the script, I was like, oh, interesting, you know. But I think we all as actors wait for one director who's going to push us into spaces of imbalance, things that we are scared to do ourselves, things that we don't expect even from ourselves, no matter how able we think we are, and you know, things like that and for that opportunity.”

Talking about her role, the actress mentioned, “And I think the character of Kusum is incredible because it has no, there is no right or wrong for her. There is no boundary for her. She's a hustler, she's a survivor, she will do anything in her capacity and ability to just survive, you know. And so I had the most fun in my entire career of 14 years.”

“Delhi Crime Season 3” marks the return of Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. The series will also see Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal returning to their respective roles. The much-anticipated third installment of the acclaimed crime drama is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 13.

