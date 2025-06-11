June 11, 2025 11:30 PM हिंदी

Saurashtra Pro T20: Parshwaraj Rana stars as Anmol Kings Halar beat Kutch Riders by 30 runs

Parshwaraj Rana stars as Anmol Kings Halar beat Kutch Riders by 30 runs in Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Rajkot, June 11 (IANS) In an almost one-sided affair, Anmol Kings Halar defeated JMD Kutch Riders by 30 runs to register their second win in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

The match started with skipper Tarang Gohel of Anmol Kings Halar winning the toss and electing to bat first in the match. They lost their first wicket without any runs on the board. Gohel was dismissed by Keval Sisodia in the third ball of the innings.

The other opener, Nihal Chaudhari, was joined by Smitraj Zala after the fall of the first wicket. The duo added 44 runs for the second wicket. Nihal was the next batter to be dismissed for 25 in 24 balls. Smitraj played a sensible knock and remained unbeaten on 56* in 53 balls. He was well assisted by Siddhant Rana(29) and Parshwaraj Rana(27) in the middle. They posted a total of 150/5 at the end of the 20th over.

For JMD Kutch Riders, skipper Dhamendrasinh Jadeja took 2/29 in 4 overs. Keval Sisodia (1/6), Devang Karmata (1/23) and Parth Bhut (1/20) took one wicket each in the innings.

With a target of 151 on the board, Krishnakant Pathak and Samarth Vyas opened the innings for JMD Kutch Riders. They added 30 runs for the first wicket before Vyas was dismissed for 23 in 16 balls. Skipper Dhamendrasinh Jadeja remained the top scorer for his side as he made 32 in 32 balls. No other batter could reach the double-figure mark in the innings.

For Anmol Kings Halar, Parshwaraj Rana was the standout performer with the bat, who took 4/32 in 4 overs. Satyam Khamrai took 3/17 in his 4 overs. Aditya Jadeja grabbed 2/19 in 3.1 overs. Krains Fuletra (1/21) picked just one wicket in the innings.

Earlier on Tuesday, commanding performances both with the bat and ball helped Dita Gohilwad Titans to register their second win in the Saurashtra Pro T20 League, beating MD Kutch Riders by 18 runs.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

