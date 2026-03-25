March 25, 2026 12:23 PM हिंदी

Saurabh Shukla says there’s no such thing as a perfect marriage

Saurabh Shukla says there’s no such thing as a perfect marriage

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) National Award-winning actor-filmmaker Saurabh Shukla believes that the idea of a “perfect” relationship or marriage is a myth, stressing that imperfection is what truly defines human connections.

Sharing his perspective to IANS, the veteran actor said that perfection, in any form, is unrealistic and even uninteresting. According to him, people are inherently imperfect, and that very imperfection should be embraced rather than corrected.

According to him, what would make a perfect relationship or a marriage, Saurabh said: “Thank God, there is nothing called perfect in anything in this world. We are imperfect people. We should celebrate imperfection.”

He pointed out that perfection leaves no room for growth, whereas imperfection keeps the possibility of change and improvement alive.

“Perfection is highly boring. Perfection means there is no other chance for any improvement. Imperfection means there’s still something that can be done about it, and that is life.”

Reflecting on the larger meaning of existence, he added that from a human perspective, the only absolute certainty in life is death.

“So, I think the only perfect thing right now from a human perspective, I’m saying; I don’t know about post-death or anything but I think the only perfect thing in this life, which is absolutely perfect, is death. It is the only truth. What happens after that, we don’t know.”

“Maybe when people go there, they will understand what it is. But till now, we don’t know anything.”

Saurabh’s latest release is “Jab Khuli Kitaab”.

The film follows the story of an old couple, Gopal and Anusuya's decades-long marriage, which faces upheaval when a revelation surfaces. As secrets emerge, the family navigates emotions both touching and comedic, exploring love, companionship, forgiveness, and rediscovering one another.

Saurabh is best known for his roles in Satya, Nayak: The Real Hero, Yuva, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Barfi!, Jolly LLB, Kick, PK, Jolly LLB 2 and Raid. He will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “King”.

--IANS

dc/

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