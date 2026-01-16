January 16, 2026 7:14 PM हिंदी

Saurabh Shukla says 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2' enjoys emotional honesty beneath the chaos

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Amazon MX Player has released the trailer of the second season of their popular show "Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season".

Set against the fictional town of Bindya, the story picks up where Season 1 left off, with jailed patriarch Bada Davan trying to break peace with rivals, only for his son Chhote Davan to choose war instead, resulting in a spiral of power plays, betrayals, and family implosion. Hinting at a change in equations within the Davan household, season 2 will have Chhote Davan trying to run the empire his way.

Talking about the latest instalment of the show and reprising the role of Bada Davan, actor Saurabh Shukla shared that the show has been able to connect with the audience due to the emotional honesty beneath the chaos.

"These characters are flawed, powerful, and deeply human. Season 2 raises the stakes within the family, bringing in new conflicts, humour, and unexpected turns that push everyone to their limits," he added.

Ranvir Shorey, who will return as Chhote Davan in season two, added, “What makes Bindiya Ke Bahubali interesting is the balance between chaos and comedy. Chhote believes power will finally earn him respect. What he doesn’t see is that every step he takes strips something away from him. Season 2 explores how ambition, when left unchecked, slowly turns into something monstrous. The trailer captures that mood well, and I think audiences will enjoy watching how the family dynamics evolve this season.”

Along with Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey, "Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2" brings back the beloved ensemble cast with Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Vineet Kumar, and Aakash Dahiya in important roles.

"Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2" is scheduled to stream from 21st January, exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

