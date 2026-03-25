Saumya Tandon calls maiden horse riding lesson ‘intimidating yet magical’

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Actress Saumya Tandon has embarked on a new journey as she has commenced learning horse riding, calling the experience both “intimidating” and “overwhelming.”

Saumya took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images and videos of herself from her maiden class. Sharing her excitement about ticking off a long-cherished dream, the actress revealed her deep fascination for horses, describing them as “elegant” and “probably the most beautiful animal.”

She wrote: “First day and first class for horse riding. I have always loved horses. So elegant and probably the most beautiful animal, have always been fascinated by them. I always dreamt of having a big farm with beautiful horse and dogs… and imagined myself riding.”

She mentioned that she made a new friend named “Badshah”.

“And as it happens I have to learn horse riding , the first day was Intimidating, overwhelming and some back ache but I made a great friend in Badshah the handsome white horse.”

The actress concluded: “We spoke a lot Infact he was a great listener or did he have a choice well he did , but he listened to me and I could feel we had a connect and we became friends. Until we meet next Badshah, see you soon , hope we can ride and run together one day. #saumyatandon #horseriding #firsttime #horse.”

The actress was recently seen in the first installment of the duology “Dhurandhar”. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R&AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

Saumya took up modelling assignments early in her career and was the "Femina Cover Girl First Runner Up" in 2006.

She also appeared in the Afghan serial Khushi in 2008 as part of the international project, where she played the lead of an Afghan woman doctor.

She co-hosted Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout with Shah Rukh Khan. She has hosted Dance India Dance for 3 seasons. She co-hosted the Bournvita Quiz Contest, along with Derek O'Brien for three seasons.

In Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, she played the role of Kareena's character's sister Roop.

In 2015, she started playing the role of Anita in the comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. She is also known as "gori mem" from the serial, due to her being referred to as the same in the show by Rohitashv Gour's character. In 2018, she hosted the second season of Entertainment Ki Raat.

--IANS

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