November 09, 2026 12:19 PM हिंदी

Satinder Sartaaj shares a glimpse of Diwali celebrations at gurdwara

Satinder Sartaaj shares a glimpse of Diwali celebrations at gurdwara

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Singer Satinder Sartaaj celebrated the auspicious occasion of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas by visiting a gurdwara.

The singer also shared glimpses of the celebrations with his fans on social media. Along with the pictures, Satinder extended warm wishes to his followers and shared a heartfelt message about inner peace, positivity, and spiritual enlightenment. Sharing his photos, he wrote, “May God that the inner low gets some support and the souls get enlightened. Congratulations to all of you on this holy festival of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas.”

He further added, “May the inner light find a spark to awaken its radiance; may the souls be blessed to glow from within!! Wishing you all the sacred blessings of Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali.”

In the pictures, Satinder can be seen lighting candles at the gurdwara and seeking blessings with folded hands. He also shared moments from the spiritual celebrations.

Satinder Sartaaj has carved a niche for himself in the music industry with his soulful Sufi compositions, meaningful poetry and contribution to Punjabi culture. He has given audiences several popular songs over the years, including ‘Jaiye Sajana,' 'Udaarian,' ‘Sajjan Raazi,' ‘Ikko Mikke,' 'Rutba,' 'Titli,' and 'Nilami.'

Alongside his musical journey, Sartaaj has also made his mark in acting. He made his film debut with the historical drama ‘The Black Prince,' where he essayed the role of Maharaja Duleep Singh. He subsequently featured in Punjabi films such as ‘Kali Jotta’ and ‘Ikko Mikke.”

Satinder Sartaaj is currently touring the country with his musical concert series, “The Philosophy of Resonance – India Tour 2026-27.” The nationwide tour, which began in October 2026 and will continue until May 2027, will cover 32 cities across India. The tour includes several cities such as Jaipur, Karnal, Indore, Gurdaspur, and Jalandhar, among others.

--IANS

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