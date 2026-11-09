Raveena Tandon recalls shooting ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ in icy cold water, says she was soaking wet and shivering for 12 hours

Mumbai, November 9 (IANS) Bollywood star Raveena Tandon recently revisited the making of her iconic song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ and recalled the tough conditions under which the rain sequence was filmed.

Speaking with Madhuri Dixit on the reality quiz show, Kon Honar Crorepati, Raveena revealed that the song was shot over three days, with the actress working 12-hour shifts in extremely cold water.

The song, which went on to become one of the most memorable rain sequences in Hindi cinema, required Raveena to perform many dance movements while being drenched repeatedly under artificial rain.

Recalling the experience, Raveena said that shooting songs in those days could take many days, making the three-day schedule for ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ relatively quick. The cold water used during the shoot made the experience particularly challenging.

She explained that the water used for rain sequences was often stored in tankers for many days before being sprayed on the actors. As a result, it would become extremely cold by the time it reached the set.

Madhuri, who has also shot many iconic rain sequences during her career, agreed with Raveena and recalled how actors would struggle to keep warm between takes.

“After the shot, we would sit there soaking wet, wrapped in a towel and shivering. Just as we started to warm up a little, they’d call us for the next shot. Then it was cold water all over again, and we had to act and lip-sync while shivering,” Madhuri recalled.

Raveena also opened up about the exhausting schedules actors followed at the peak of their careers. She recalled a period when she was shooting for nearly 30 films in a year, often moving directly from one set to another.

She remembered working a shift from 7 am to 2 pm, followed by another shoot from 2 pm until 7 am the next morning, before heading straight to yet another set. With such packed schedules, there were times when she barely had an opportunity to return home, freshen up and change before getting back to work.

For the uninitiated, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ remains one of Raveena’s most enduring screen moments. The song featured her alongside Akshay Kumar in the 1994 action drama Mohra, directed by Rajiv Rai.

–IANS

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