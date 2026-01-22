Sathish Ninasam: 'The Rise of Ashoka' features about a 1000 people and was shot in 138 days!

Chennai, Jan 22 (IANS) Kannada star Sathish Ninasam, who plays the lead in director Vinod V Dhondale's upcoming Kannada period social drama 'The Rise of Ashoka', says that the film has at least a 1000 actors who have been a part of it and that it took them a whopping 138 days to shoot the film.

Participating in a press meet in Chennai, the actor, while giving details of the film, said, "This film is inspired by a true incident that happened in the seventies in an area that is in Karnataka's border with Tamil Nadu. It is about a boy, who wants to enter government service and break free from the shackles that force him and others like him from his community to stick to their family profession."

Stating that it was challenging to recreate the seventies era because there are huge buildings that have now appeared in all villages, Sathish Ninasam said, "We wanted simple thatched houses, with pathways without roads. The appearances and dressing were different then. So, we had to recreate all of that."

The actor went on to say,"There are a 1000 people who have worked in this film and we had to ensure that we got even the small details pertaining to each of their characters right. We shot for 138 days in all."

Stating that they had used CG judiciously to aid in the process of recreating that era, the actor said, "We have a whopping 1400 shots in CG in this film. The beauty of it is that the CG is so realistic that you will not notice it at all. For instance, what you see on screen is shot with real people at real places. We used CG to expand the size of a field filled with flowers. We also used CG to erase certain elements like power lines in a scene, which were not present in that era. The CG work alone went on for six months. Now, it has been completed and we are looking at releasing the film in February this year."

The film features actress Sapthami Gowda, who played the female lead in Kantara, as Sathish Ninasam's pair in the film. Apart from the lead pair, the film will also feature B.Suresh, Sampath Maithreya, Gopal Krishna Deshapande, Yashh Shetty, Jagappa, Ravishankar (Armugha), Dragon Manju and Devanuru Chandru.

Cinematography for the film is by Lavith and music is by Poornachandra Tejaswi.

