Sasikumar-starrer 'My Lord' to hit screens on February 13

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) The makers of director Raju Murugan's eagerly awaited family entertainer 'My Lord', featuring actors Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar in the lead, on Sunday announced that their film would hit screens worldwide on February 13 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Olympia Movies, the production house producing the film, wrote,"#MyLord Arriving Feb 13. A powerful mix of politics, emotions, and fun. Get ready for a rollercoaster journey on the big screen. Produced by @Olympiamovis@ambethkumarmla. Tamil Nadu & Kerala Release by #SriKumaranFilms."

Apart from Sasikumar and Chiathra J Achar, the film will also feature a host of actors including Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Gopi Nainar and Vasumithra among others.

The film, which has been co-directed by Arunmozhi Pandian, is a satirical take on the exploitation of the poor and the underprivileged. The trailer of the film which was released recently gives the impression that the plot of the film revolves around the issue of kidney racketeering, an issue which has been a major cause of concern in the country.

Produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar under the banner of Olympia Movies, the film boasts of a fantastic technical team.

It has music by music director Sean Roldan, who has now emerged as one of the top music directors of the Tamil film industry.

Sean Roldan too took to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film. He wrote, "My next release #MyLord is releasing on Feb 13th. I have composed music from my heart for my dearest fans. A powerful mix of politics, emotions, and fun. Get ready for a rollercoaster journey on the big screen."

The film has cinematography by one of the best in business, Nirav Shah. Editing for the film is by Sathyaraj Natarajan and art direction is by Muni Paulraj. Stunts have been choreographed by P.C. Stunts while dances have been choreographed by Sherif.

--IANS

mkr/