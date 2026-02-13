February 13, 2026 3:48 PM हिंदी

Sasikumar, Chaithra J Achar along with 'My Lord' team offer prayers at Tiruvannamalai temple

Sasikumar, Chaithra J Achar along with 'My Lord' team offer prayers at Tiruvannamalai temple (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actors Sasikumar and Chaithra J Achar, who play the lead in director Raju Murugan's satirical entertainer 'My Lord' on Friday offered prayers at the world famous Annamalaiyar temple in Tiruvannamalai, ahead of their film's release.

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on February 13.

Sasikumar reposted the film's publicist's tweet that showed the team of My Lord offering prayers at the temple. The tweet read, "On the occasion of the release, the team of #Mylord visited the sacred Tiruvannamalai Annamalaiyar Temple to seek blessings and celebrate the film’s arrival in theatres."

Apart from Sasikumar and Chiathra J Achar, the film will also feature a host of actors including Asha Sharath, Guru Somasundaram, Jayaprakash, Gopi Nainar and Vasumithra among others.

The film, which has been co-directed by Arunmozhi Pandian, is a satirical take on the exploitation of the poor and the underprivileged. The trailer of the film which was released recently gives the impression that the plot of the film revolves around the issue of kidney racketeering, an issue which has been a major cause of concern in the country.

Produced by Jayanthi Ambethkumar under the banner of Olympia Movies, the film boasts of a fantastic technical team.

It has music by music director Sean Roldan, who has now emerged as one of the top music directors of the Tamil film industry.

Sean Roldan too had then taken to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film. He had said, "My next release #MyLord is releasing on Feb 13th. I have composed music from my heart for my dearest fans. A powerful mix of politics, emotions, and fun. Get ready for a rollercoaster journey on the big screen."

The film has cinematography by one of the best in business, Nirav Shah. Editing for the film is by Sathyaraj Natarajan and art direction is by Muni Paulraj. Stunts have been choreographed by P.C. Stunts while dances have been choreographed by Sherif.

--IANS

mkr/

