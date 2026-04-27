‘Sarke Chunar’ row: Sanjay Dutt commits to sponsor education of 50 tribal girl children

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who appeared before the National Commission for Women, has vowed to sponsor the education of 50 tribal girl children. The actor has made the commitment as a corrective measure to the alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’.

The actor submitted a written apology before the Commission, as he expressed regret for any unintended harm caused to society and acknowledged the importance of responsible representation of women in creative content.

The issue stemmed from the alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’. Soon after release, the track drew widespread backlash for allegedly vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. Critics, including singer Armaan Malik, called the writing a “new low”, while social media users labeled the content inappropriate.

The issue escalated with legal complaints seeking a ban, citing concerns over its impact on minors and public decency. Amid mounting pressure, the makers reportedly pulled the song from YouTube.

During the proceedings, the commission raised serious questions on issues of knowledge, intent, and accountability.

The actor further assured the commission that, henceforth, all his Artiste Agreements will include mandatory legal due diligence provisions to ensure dignified and appropriate representation of women and children in films and related creative projects.

Actress Nora Fatehi was also called to appear before the commission, however, she could not attend as she is currently out of the country. She has requested for another date to appear before the commission.

Earlier, the commission's chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said that the dignity of women cannot be hurt in the name of creativity. She strictly instructed all concerned not to repeat such mistakes in future. The accused, who were present, tendered a written apology before the commission and admitted that the song had created a wrong impression on the society.

--IANS

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